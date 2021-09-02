Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion-$3.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.

TRMB stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.36. 1,694,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,653. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.83.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,941,058.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $322,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,089,348 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trimble stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 160,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Trimble worth $42,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

