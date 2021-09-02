Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc (LON:TEEC) Declares GBX 1.38 Dividend

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc (LON:TEEC) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
TEEC stock opened at GBX 106.71 ($1.39) on Thursday. Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 107.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 105.03.
About Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure
