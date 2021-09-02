Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of EOG stock opened at $66.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.99.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 101.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after buying an additional 3,889,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after buying an additional 3,435,147 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,355,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3,637.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after buying an additional 2,384,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
EOG Resources Company Profile
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
