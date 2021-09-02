Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.10.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $66.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 101.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after buying an additional 3,889,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after buying an additional 3,435,147 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,355,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3,637.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after buying an additional 2,384,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

