Truist Securities Boosts Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $80.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. lowered their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.35.

NYSE PLAN opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.76.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,718,606. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 19,997 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Anaplan by 197.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 45,642 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 541.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 32,489 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,591,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

