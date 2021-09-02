Truist Securities Increases Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Price Target to $44.00

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) had its price objective increased by Truist Securities from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $39.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.50. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 60,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.