Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.57.

TUFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

TUFN stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $396.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 4,420.0% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 809,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 791,187 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 395,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 273,238 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 219,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 193,859 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

