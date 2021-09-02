Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.57.
TUFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
TUFN stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $396.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 4,420.0% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 809,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 791,187 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 395,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 273,238 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 219,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 193,859 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.83% of the company’s stock.
About Tufin Software Technologies
Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.
Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.