Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.70. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.01.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 4.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 35.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 8.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

