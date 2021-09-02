Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.35. 216,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,252. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $732.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. Research analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,106,576.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,086 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,022 in the last 90 days. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tutor Perini stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

