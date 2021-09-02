Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $21,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

NYSE TWLO opened at $359.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.27. The company has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.38 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.23 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total transaction of $384,538.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,516 shares of company stock valued at $65,693,830. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

