UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives $15.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.70.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 target price on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 price target on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in UBS Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,610,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,064,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,157 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 89,564,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,693,000 after purchasing an additional 248,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in UBS Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,119,000 after buying an additional 7,721,366 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in UBS Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,115,000 after buying an additional 4,916,233 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in UBS Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,039,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,770 shares during the last quarter. 31.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89. UBS Group has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $17.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

