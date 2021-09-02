Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the July 29th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.04.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $256,259.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,194 shares of company stock worth $323,668 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

