uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.95.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on uniQure in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of QURE opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.22. uniQure has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a current ratio of 15.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $5.54. The firm had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.65 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that uniQure will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $119,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $212,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,652,679.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,450 shares of company stock worth $696,149 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 30,689.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after buying an additional 338,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 289.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 350,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after buying an additional 260,620 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the second quarter worth $5,489,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the second quarter worth $5,298,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

