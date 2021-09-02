United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Up 23.5% in August

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the July 29th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 421.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $40.98 price target on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.49.

Get United Internet alerts:

UDIRF opened at $43.95 on Thursday. United Internet has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.