Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) Trading Down 2.1%

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC) fell 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.32. 285,172 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,639,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Universe Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Universe Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Universe Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment and relief for common chronic health conditions in the elderly for the physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

