University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Stock Price Up 1%

University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.51 and last traded at $15.51. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03.

University Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UNIB)

University Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary. It offers acceptance of checking, savings, and time deposits. It operates through the following segments: The Bank and Midwest; University Lending Group, LLC (ULG); UIF Corporation (UIF); and Holding Company.

