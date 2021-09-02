UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Short Interest Update

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the July 29th total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TIGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.
NASDAQ TIGR opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. UP Fintech has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
UP Fintech Company Profile
UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.
