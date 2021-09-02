UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Short Interest Update

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the July 29th total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TIGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ TIGR opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. UP Fintech has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 584.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

