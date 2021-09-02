Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) & Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Critical Analysis

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) and Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Charter Hall Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 18.25% 6.79% 2.32% Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A

48.6% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Urstadt Biddle Properties and Charter Hall Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 2 2 0 2.50 Charter Hall Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.24%. Given Urstadt Biddle Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Urstadt Biddle Properties is more favorable than Charter Hall Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Charter Hall Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $126.75 million 6.08 $22.18 million $1.19 16.07 Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Urstadt Biddle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Charter Hall Group.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats Charter Hall Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure. Operating with prudence, we've carefully curated a $41.8 billion plus diverse portfolio of over 1100 high quality, long leased properties. Partnership and financial discipline are at the heart of our approach. Acting in the best interest of customers and communities, we combine insight and inventiveness to unlock hidden value. Taking a long term view, our $6.8 billion development pipeline delivers sustainable, technologically enabled projects for our customers. The impacts of what we do are far-reaching. From helping businesses succeed by supporting their evolving workplace needs, to providing investors with superior returns for a better retirement, we're powered by the drive to go further.

