US Bancorp DE Acquires 5,657 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.83. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.