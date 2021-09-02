US Bancorp DE Buys 2,346 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $97.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.39 and its 200-day moving average is $92.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $75.45 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

