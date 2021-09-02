US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 725.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $61.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day moving average is $55.97.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

LNT has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

