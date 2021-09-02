US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.09% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 33,813 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $107.80 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.04 and a twelve month high of $111.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.62.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

