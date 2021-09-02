US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 911,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,879 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Amcor were worth $10,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Amcor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Amcor by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Amcor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,196,345 shares of company stock valued at $14,911,347 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Amcor stock opened at $12.69 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is 63.51%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

