US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Cognex worth $9,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 1,915.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after buying an additional 112,147 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cognex by 18.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,978,000 after buying an additional 423,509 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 8.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,016,000 after buying an additional 96,042 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cognex by 14.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 192.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 57,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 38,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CGNX opened at $87.54 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.49 and a 200-day moving average of $82.69.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGNX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.