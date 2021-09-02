US Bancorp DE Sells 1,636 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $8,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.00.

Shares of MPWR opened at $496.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 118.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.06. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.62 and a 1-year high of $504.55.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $4,327,996.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total value of $669,963.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,504 shares of company stock valued at $36,941,301 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

