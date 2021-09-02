Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Valero Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.53.

VLO traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,617. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.51, a PEG ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.