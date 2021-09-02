Validity Price Hits $7.74 (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, Validity has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Validity coin can now be purchased for about $7.74 or 0.00015645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a market cap of $33.94 million and $20.56 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00011096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.45 or 0.00767278 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,387,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,387,202 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.