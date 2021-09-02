Valmark Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 245,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 34,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.79. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $42.66.

