Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $188,871,000 after purchasing an additional 188,559 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in CVS Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, raised their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

CVS stock opened at $85.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $113.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.01.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

