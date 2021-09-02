Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 651 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $83.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.35. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.