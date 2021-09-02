VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:ANGL)

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $33.27 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42.

