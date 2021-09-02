VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 40,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $32.38 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.65.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

