VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 295,186 shares.The stock last traded at $19.74 and had previously closed at $19.86.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 879,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,276,000 after buying an additional 335,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 655,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after buying an additional 78,370 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 487,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after buying an additional 17,404 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 16,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 300,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 83,964 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

