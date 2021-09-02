Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,686 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $53,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,226,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,994 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,319,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,455,000 after purchasing an additional 617,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,028,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,909,000 after purchasing an additional 214,671 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 918,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,122,000 after purchasing an additional 165,074 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 591,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,965,000 after buying an additional 28,830 shares during the last quarter.

BLV opened at $105.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $114.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.39.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

