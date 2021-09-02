Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the July 29th total of 870,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,014,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $52.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.05.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.481 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.
See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?
