Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the July 29th total of 870,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,014,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $52.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.481 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 697,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,561,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $1,531,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 155,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 221,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,071 shares during the period.

