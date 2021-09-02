Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 779,900 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the July 29th total of 948,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,228,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH opened at $61.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.51. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

