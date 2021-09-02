Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,933. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $234.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.