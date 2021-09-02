Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,073,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $234.37. 3,268,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,159. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.21 and its 200-day moving average is $217.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.