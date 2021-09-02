Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Sets New 12-Month High at $106.76

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $106.76 and last traded at $106.72, with a volume of 4372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

