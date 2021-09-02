Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VXRT. B. Riley downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $8.99 on Thursday. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 0.30.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vaxart will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,527 shares of company stock worth $437,394 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 32.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 19.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 9.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

