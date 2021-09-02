Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Shares of VEEV opened at $333.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.95, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.73.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.00.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $678,283.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,119 shares of company stock worth $6,206,412 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

