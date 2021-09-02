Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $333.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.95, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.87 and its 200-day moving average is $291.73. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.00.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,412 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

