Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $296.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price upped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $294.00 to $296.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $333.82 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.87 and a 200-day moving average of $291.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $678,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,412 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 65.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

