Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Gap Down to $333.82

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $333.82, but opened at $308.50. Veeva Systems shares last traded at $311.65, with a volume of 15,001 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.87 and a 200 day moving average of $291.73. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,119 shares of company stock worth $6,206,412. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 22.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 33.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 43.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

