Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.570-$3.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.57 EPS.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $17.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $315.94. 3,682,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,968. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $344.11.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,412 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

