Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 13,304 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,622 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,043,388,000 after buying an additional 916,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $999,154,000 after buying an additional 2,609,569 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $54.65. 9,199,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,360,542. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

