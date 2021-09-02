Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,913 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 69.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $5,578,000. Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.22. 70,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

