Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,765,000 after buying an additional 3,765,174 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 283.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,806,000 after buying an additional 2,798,004 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,663 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $132,333,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,080,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.71. 160,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,186,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $75.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.21 and a 200 day moving average of $65.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

