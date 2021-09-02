Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 44.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,688,000 after purchasing an additional 30,223 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,684,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,895,000 after acquiring an additional 222,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at $1,248,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.10. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.09 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.06.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

