Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,606 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,010,000 after acquiring an additional 640,591 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,158,000 after purchasing an additional 395,668 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,024,000 after purchasing an additional 54,943 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of CAH stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.51. The company had a trading volume of 63,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,781. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

