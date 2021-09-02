Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Southern by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,567,000 after purchasing an additional 30,157 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Southern by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 156.3% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.70. 143,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.02. The firm has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $67.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.